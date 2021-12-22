City of Portland Delays Return to Workplace

The city of Portland is pushing back the date it’s requiring workers to return to the office, because of the Omicron variant.

City employees were going to work in the office at least one day a week starting early next year, but on Dec. 21, the city said it was postponing those plans due to increasing concern over the emergence of the new variant that’s spreading faster than other strains and is rapidly becoming the dominant strain across the country.

“The City will monitor public health information to determine when to move forward with the plan for expanding in-person work,” the city said in a statement.

The city’s announcement comes as hospitals across the state report being at capacity because of COVID-19 cases, a defeating repeat of the prior surges in cases.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kate Brown announced her intent to get one million Oregonians booster shots by the end of January. (She also announced a delay in requiring state workers who have been remote to return to the office.)

And OHSU said last week that they expect hospitalizations to reach 3,000 by February—a sobering number considering our last peak in September from the delta variant.

The delay of city employees returning to offices in downtown Portland will prolong the relative vacancy of the city’s center.



