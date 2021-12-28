Multnomah County Resident Dies of Hypothermia on Christmas Day

One person died of hypothermia in the Portland area on Christmas Day, the Multnomah County medical examiner announced Tuesday.

The person was housed but was found outdoors, the medical examiner said.

County officials declined to provide details about when or where the person was found, saying if WW wanted that information, it would need to file an appeal with the Multnomah County district attorney.

The temperature in Portland on Dec. 25 never dropped below freezing: The high was 42 degrees Fahrenheit, and the low was 35, according to the National Weather Service. Portland received trace amounts of snow that day, but significant snowfall didn’t begin until Dec. 26.

It’s possible, however, the person was found in a part of the county with lower temperatures; the medical examiner won’t say.

“This is a sober reminder that cold weather is dangerous for anyone outside who does not have the right gear to stay dry and warm,” tri-county health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said in a statement. “If you see a person outside and have any concern they might be at risk in this cold weather, please check on them or call for help.”

County officials say 749 people have stayed at six severe weather warming shelters since the cold snap began. The largest number was last night, Dec. 27, when 339 people arrived at warming shelters—70% of capacity.

To find a warming shelter tonight, visit this website. County officials ask that people call 211 to see which shelters have enough space.