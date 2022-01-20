Portland Rental Vacancies Will Continue to Drop

An annual report by investor advisory agency Marcus & Millichap on multifamily housing says vacancies in Portland this year will continue to plummet, rent will rise moderately, and more people will shift to renting as prices of single-family homes rise.

“Housing shortages across the metro have resulted in single-family home prices surging to over six times the median household income, above the same ratio for the nation as a whole,” the Jan. 18 report reads.

Construction of new multifamily buildings has slowed, meaning vacancy rates will once again fall.

Developers are expected to increase available rental units by just 2% in 2022, according to the report—and vacancy is supposed to drop down to 2.8% by the end of the year. Rent is forecasted to rise just shy of 4%, a drop from last year.

And the number of people moving to Portland from out of state remains steady, the forecast reports.