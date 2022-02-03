Mayor To Announce Administrative Rule Banning Perimeter Camping Around Safe Rest Villages

Tents ring the Old Town Village created by city and county officials in Northwest Portland. (Henry Cromett)

Sources within City Hall tell WW that Mayor Ted Wheeler is preparing an administrative rule that will ban camping around the city’s planned safe rest villages.

The administrative rule would also ban camping on the route between a safe rest village and the nearest transit station. The rule’s intent is to prevent the safe rest villages, which city officials seek to establish in six neighborhoods, for becoming centers of tent camping on nearby streets, as has happened at several villages previously established by the Joint Office of Homeless Services. (At other villages, this has not been the case).

The rule is likely to be announced in a joint statement by Commissioner Dan Ryan, who’s leading the safe rest village initiative, and the mayor’s office, either today or tomorrow.

The announcement may be bundled in with a press conference tomorrow announcing the mayor’s emergency declaration that, if successful, could ban camping near highways and high crash corridors, including state-owned land. That emergency declaration was first reported by The Oregonian.

The mayor’s planned emergency declaration Friday comes in response to a Portland Bureau of Transportation report Wednesday that announced one third of the people who were killed by cars last year were homeless.

The administrative rule banning camping around the safe rest villages is bound to be controversial. Neighborhood associations surrounding the announced safe rest village locations have asked Ryan’s office that such a rule be implemented for months now, so the rule may please them. But housing activists who oppose camp sweeps will likely oppose the rule. Certain city commissioners may, too.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has routinely opposed the practice of sweeping camps. Hardesty did not immediately comment.

“Villagers need safety and breathing room to begin their journey toward stability,” Commissioner Dan Ryan tells WW. “By enforcing a buffer, we will prevent triggering incidents that lead to relapse. Together, we can give unhoused Portlanders the trauma-informed support they need and make our community safer. We need action that is helpful for the neighborhoods and for Villagers building resilience.”

