Warming Shelters Remain Open for Second Night as Portland Shivers

Multnomah County officials sheltered 270 people from freezing conditions Tuesday night and are keeping warming shelters open Wednesday, as Portland temperatures fall into the mid-20s for a second consecutive night.

The county’s five warming shelters were at 62% capacity on the night of Feb. 22, says Denis Theriault, a spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services.

The temperature dropped to 26 degrees Fahrenheit in Portland last night—and will do so again tonight, says National Weather Service meteorologist Clinton Rockey. The difference tonight: less wind. “It’s not as brutal-feeling as it was yesterday,” Rockey says.

He says the cold front should ease on Friday evening.

“The worst of it’s kind of passing,” Rockey tells WW. “We’ll have another chilly night tonight. We may even see a few snow flurries in the hills. We’ll have to wait until Friday night and Saturday for the reversal of flow off the coast and more moderate air coming back in.”

Rockey says in the next several days, Portland should “return to normal conditions for February, which is gray and rainy at times. Leastwise, not so cold.”

Regional transit agency TriMet will provide free bus and MAX rides to anyone who says they’re headed to warming shelter tonight. The five shelter locations are: