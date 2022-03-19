New Poll Shows Most Voters Want to Change the City’s Form of Government

A new poll shows just how large Portlanders’ appetite is to change the city’s form of government, which often results in stalemates between bureaus and ineffective, slow coordination.

The weak-mayor system includes five city commissioners—including the mayor—who oversee the daily administrative tasks of several bureaus apiece while also acting as legislators, elected by voters citywide. The commissioners protect their bureaus as fiefdoms from which they can build cases for reelection, and bristle at encroachments by colleagues onto their turf. The mayor reassigns bureaus after every election, often sending them in different political directions.

That form of government is no longer used by another other major city in the United States. Yet Portlanders have rejected a change in the form of government six times since 1913.

Every 10 years, an independent city commission recommends reforms of the city’s government to City Council. This year presents an opportunity to succeed where others have failed, because voters are largely dissatisfied with Portland’s direction and disgusted with its leadership.

The Charter Commission, a city-funded group of 20 appointed members, has been working for over a year now to decide what changes will be offered to Portlanders on the November 2022 ballot.

On Thursday night, a polling firm showed that group the results of a poll of likely voters.

What’s most clear: Voters are deeply unhappy with how the city is currently run and represented, and they want to scrap the weak-mayor form of government in favor of an alternative.

FM3 Research of Oakland, Calif. conducted the poll on behalf of Building Power for Communities of Color, an affiliate of Coalition for Communities of Color. The city contracted with the nonprofit to talk to Portlanders about charter reform before the city drafted a ballot initiative.

The pollsters queried 620 likely Portland voters over a two-week span in February and March.

And while voters were in strong support of switching away from our current form of government, there wasn’t overwhelming support for either a mayor-council form of government or a manager-council form of government.

A slim majority of voters (51%) supported switching to a mayor-council form of government, where the mayor manages day-to-day city operations and leaves policy decisions to council members, over our current system. 18% were undecided. (That support rose by eight percentage points when coupled with a larger council.)

Support for a manager-council form of government was at 52%, while 29% were opposed. In that form of government, elected commissioners and the mayor appoint a city manager to oversee day-to-day civic operations, outside the scope of elected politics. (Nearly 60% of American cities use this framework.)

But voter enthusiasm for change varied widely based on how the questions were framed.

70% of those polled said they would vote ‘yes’ on a ballot measure that reads: “Shall city manager be responsible for managing city functions, appointed and overseen by larger city council, with members elected by district?”

54% said they would vote ‘yes’ on a ballot measure that reads: “Shall elected City Council appoint a city manager to manage all city bureaus, subject to the mayor and City Council’s policy and quasi-judicial oversight?”

Charter reform poll

That variance suggests a possible vulnerability for a reform proposal this November: If any powerful interests decide to fight the proposal, they just need to frame the idea with different words to shrink its popularity.

Another wrinkle: The charter review commission has added other ideas to its possible reform package, including increasing the numbers of commissioners, electing them by districts rather than citywide, and using ranked-choice voting. The support pollsters found for those add-ons varied, and another poll commissioned by Coalition for Communities of Color, says deputy director Jenny Lee, will explore those add-ons in greater depth.

Lee says the poll cost $36,000. A fuller version exists, says Lee, but isn’t yet ready for distribution: “There is a fuller version of the poll but our pollsters didn’t have a chance to go through the cross tabs to prepare them for distribution. We tested slightly different language in the survey but any changes kept us at a majority support.”

The poll presentation to the commission can be found here.

Voters were overwhelmingly supportive of using ranked-choice voting in city elections, where voters rank candidates on a numbered list. 70% of respondents supported this type of voting.

Voters were also in 58% support of district-based elections with multiple council members each, where candidates run based on geography.

55% of voters support expanding the council from its current five members to 9-13 members. (That’s fairly weak support for an idea being presented for the first time.)

At the end of the month, the commission will submit its recommendations to the city attorney’s office so it can begin drafting ballot measure language.