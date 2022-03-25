People for Portland Proposes Ballot Measure to Direct Tax Money to Provide More Shelter Beds

People for Portland, the political advocacy group funded by business interests seeking to clean up downtown, today filed paperwork for an initiative for the November ballot requiring local governments to direct existing tax dollars to fund emergency shelter beds.

The group is seeking to redirect a three-county housing services tax passed by voters in 2020 that was dedicated primarily to the creation of permanent housing. The measure would require the three counties receiving tax dollars to dedicate at least 75% of the existing tax to emergency shelters until the supply of shelter beds meets demand in each county.

It would also require cities to enforce their own anti-camping ordinances to be eligible for long-term funding, require an annual audit of all spending, and seek to prevent conflicts of interest on the oversight board.

That proposal amounts to a hostile takeover of the measure’s spending—especially in Multnomah County, where elected officials have hewed to a “housing first” model. It also would compel people living on the streets to move into shelters, a longtime ambition of many Portland business leaders.

Several contests on the May ballot—including the race for Multnomah County chair—were essentially proxy battles over these questions. Now People for Portland intends to take the matter directly to voters, launching what could be a bitter philosophical battle over the region’s most vexing issue.

People for Portland said that its polling shows strong support in all three counties and across partisan lines to prioritize existing funding for safe shelters (74%) and to require people currently living on the streets to use shelters when available (59%). Polls done for the Portland Business Alliance show overwhelming public support to require people currently living outside to sleep in shelters or designated camping areas (83%), People for Portland said.



