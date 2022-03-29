Portland City Hall Sweeps 50 Camps Along Highways and Streets Deemed Most Dangerous

Since Feb. 5, when Mayor Ted Wheeler enacted an emergency ban on houseless camping along highways and the city’s most dangerous streets, city workers have swept 50 homeless camps.

The mayor’s office provided a list of locations to WW on March 29.

Many of those camps are along Interstates 5, 405 and 205, including on ramps and off ramps, and a majority of camps were located in North and Northeast Portland. A number of camps along Southeast Powell Boulevard were swept, too. (See the full list here.)

The mayor’s office did not immediately say if they had data on which camps, if any, have reestablished since their removal.

Wheeler says the highway camping ban is intended to reduce the number of unhoused people being hit by cars. He issued the emergency ban on Feb. 5, shortly after findings by the Portland Bureau of Transportation showed that 70% of pedestrians killed last year were homeless—a total of 19 people.

While some homelessness and transportation advocates criticized Wheeler’s ban as a politically motivated stunt that would make providing services to people swept rom place to place, Wheeler has insisted the ban was solely for the purpose of protecting homeless Portlanders.

This past Sunday, a drunk driver along Highway 99-E in Salem crashed into a homeless encampment on the adjacent grassy bank, killing four people.