City Charter Review Commission Announces Plans for Ballot Measures to Change Portland’s Government Structure

A change in the city's form of government could lead to greater representation of Portland neighborhoods east of 82nd Avenue (Wesley Lapointe)

The city of Portland’s 20-member Charter Review Committee rolled out a three-part proposal March 31 for how it suggests the city’s government should look different in the future.

The most dramatic change: the panel suggested getting rid of the current commission form of government in which all five members of the council are elected at-large city wide and each has significant responsibilities for managing city bureaus. Critics have said that system, which no other large city in American uses, creates five mini-mayors and often places people in charge of massive, complex bureaus who have little management experience and has historically made it difficult for candidates of color to win election.

The panel suggested instead that the mayor have greater authority and work with a single city administrator who would oversee management of the bureaus.

The second major change: The city would be divided into four geographic regions. Each region would elect three members of a new city council, who would act more like legislators, proposing policy and representing constituents. The council would expand to 12 members (the mayor would not be a member.)

Finally, the panel wants to change the way voters elect their officials from the current system, in which they choose one person from a list of candidates, to what’s called ranked-choice voting. Cities including Minneapolis, San Francisco and most recently, New York, have moved to that form of voting, in which voters rank their choices for a particular office, rather than simply picking one.

The proposed changes come after years of criticism of the current form of government, including a City Club of Portland report issued in 2020 which arrived at similar conclusions to those the Charter Commission has now reached. (Although the City Club has long been critical of Portland’s form of government, its report noted that voters have rejected numerous previous attempts to change it, including in 2002 and 2007.)

The Charter Commission has sent its proposals to the city attorney’s office, which will now draft charter amendments for the November ballot. Those amendments will be circulated to the public in a series of hearings in May. After that process, the Charter Commission will hold a final vote in June on whether to send the ideas to the ballot.

“Portlanders recognize we are at an inflection point–this is the moment for change,” said Debbie Kitchin, a Charter Commissioner who currently co-chairs the Commission. “A decade from now, Portlanders can look back on 2022 and feel proud that we made positive change happen.”

