Portland City Auditor Candidate Dinged for Late Campaign Finance Filings

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Elections Division plans to impose a fine on Simone Rede, a candidate for Portland city auditor, following a complaint alleging Rede’s campaign finance committee was late to file disclosure of more than 30 transactions.

“We reviewed the information submitted and determined that transactions were filed late,” says SOS spokesman Ben Morris. “We will be following our normal process to assess civil penalties for late filed transactions.”

That determination follows a March 31 complaint filed by Portland accountant Joan Horton, alleging the Friends of Simone Rede committee was late to report at least 33 contributions totaling more than $49,400, in addition to eight expenditures totaling $940.

“I detected the late transactions, which my volunteer treasurer reported to the city, but not to the state,” Rede tells WW. “I corrected the error, and the Oregon Elections Division is satisfied with my actions. Further, I hired a professional treasurer to ensure timely reporting to the city and the state. And like any good auditor, I’m checking that work as well.”

Related: We Asked Candidates for City Auditor Where They Stand on Portland’s Police Oversight Board

The Elections Division has not yet determined the fine amount. As Morris notes, “We routinely issue civil penalties for late and/or insufficient filed transactions.”

However, the penalty is more noteworthy in a race for auditor because whoever is elected will oversee the city elections division—which enforces Portland’s campaign finance regulations.

Rede is vying to succeed current City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero, who is not running for reelection. She faces one opponent: Brian Setzler, a Portland CPA.