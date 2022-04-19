Metro Suggests Three Parcels of Expo Center for Safe Parking Site, But Must Clear Advisory Commission First

Staff for the regional government Metro on April 12 identified three parcels of the Expo Center parking lot that Portland city officials could use as a safe parking site for houseless Portlanders.

Discussions between the city and Metro for a car camping site fell apart late last year because the city wanted a paved lot, but Metro would only offer up a gravel lot. At the time, Commissioner Dan Ryan, who’s spearheading the city’s building of six “safe rest villages”, said the estimated $1.5 million price tag to rehab the lot was fiscally irresponsible.

Earlier this month, Metro President Lynn Peterson revealed to WW that the discussions had been revived.

This time around, one of the three parcels Metro could offer up is paved; the other two are not.

Peterson, Ryan and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees The Portland Bureau of Transportation, made a joint request on April 12 to the Metro Exposition Recreation Commission, which must approve uses of the Expo Center, to approve moving forward with a safe parking site at one of the parcels identified.

The commission will discuss it at their next meeting on May 4.

The request from the three officials is to offer the site designation to the city for 18-21 months, or until the American Rescue Plan Act dollars the city is using to fund the sites are exhausted. Last week, Ryan told WW that if the villages prove to be successful by the time the $20 million in funds runs out in late 2024, that would provide reason to continue funding them.

One potential funding mechanism Ryan is eyeing? Metro’s homeless services tax approved by voters in 2020 that taxes high earners and companies making over $5 million annually.

“There’s plenty of money coming in from the voters,” says Ryan. “If we’re able to make the case that this is working, then there’s a big pot of money that can be directed towards this.”

Ryan promises three of the villages will be open by Sept. 5 of this year.

In an April 12 letter to the Expo Commission, the three elected wrote that there “remains an urgent need for more Safe Park programs around the region however, particularly in North Portland, where a significant population is already living in cars and RVs.”

In a statement shared with the commission, Hardesty wrote that “We are in an all-hands-on deck emergency where we need everyone with the power to help to do so. You have the power today to do something.”

She also wrote that despite good work being done to address the homelessness crisis, there are “cynical attempts to criminalize those experiencing poverty that are gaining traction”—a likely nod to a recent ballot initiative proposed by political advocacy group People for Portland that attempts to reroute 75% of Metro’s 2020 homeless services measure dollars to emergency shelter.

Earlier this year, Mayor Ted Wheeler used his emergency powers to designate four safe rest village sites, including a parcel of PBOT land 9827 Northeast Sunderland Ave. slated for a RV and car camping site. It’s expected to accommodate 60 vehicles.