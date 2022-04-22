Mayor’s Office Plans Program to Pay Neighborhood Liaisons to Report to City Hall About Trash, Graffiti, Campsite Hotspots

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is weighing a proposal to streamline neighborhood association complaints about homeless camps, trash and graffiti directly to his office.

On Tuesday night, mayoral aide Sam Adams invited the leaders of Portland’s 94 neighborhood associations to discuss homelessness, trash and graffiti on a Zoom call. Around 40 joined.

He shared his plan to create a program whereby neighborhood associations and business districts each provide one liaison to meet with city officials each week to discuss camps, trash and other concerns in their neighborhood. The liasions would meet with city staff in clusters, determined by existing neighborhood coalition boundaries. Those neighborhood liaisons, Adams say, would be paid a stipend for their work.

Adams’ team has drafted up an emergency declaration and will be presenting it to Mayor Ted Wheeler early next week for consideration. Adams says the mayor will consult with city council offices before declaring an emergency ordinance, if he decides to do so.

This would be the fourth emergency declaration Wheeler has put in place over the past two months regarding homelessness. However, even if Wheeler does make an emergency declaration, the council would still have to approve funding for it in the upcoming budget cycle.

Adams tells WW this new program would not be about cracking down on camping or conducting sweeps. Instead, he says, it’s about “all the other cleanup: street sweeping, graffiti, trash, dumps, stuff like that. Furniture, all that stuff,” Adams says. “It’s complementary, but distinct.”

However, pileups of trash and camps are inextricably linked. Adams says reports of homeless camps by liaisons will be put through the city’s existing system for ranking camps that offer it a way to prioritize certain camps they deem “high impact” based on a number of factors.

Adams says the emergency order, if enacted, would consolidate all of the city’s trash cleanup efforts into a more streamlined, organized system.

Four neighborhood chairs who attended the meeting tell WW that certain parts of the program were still unclear: how involved the neighbors would be in actual clean-ups, and what the parameters of the program would be.

Ben Taylor, a board member of the Concordia Neighborhood Association, says he’s hopeful this could mitigate neighbors taking situations into their own hands, and potentially causing more harm than good: “What the city does now is leaves people to their own devices. We’re coming up with competing strategies, like people trying to cleaning things themelsves,” Taylor says. “People are reacting in different ways without leadership from the city.” (Taylor did not attend the Tuesday night meeting.)

In seven hotspots across the city, meetings between neighborhood leaders and city officials have already been happening for about a year now, set up by Adams. The meetings have been taking place with neighborhood leaders in Old Town, Downtown, Gateway, Central Eastside and the Delta Park area, among others.

In downtown Portland, where the tensions between the houseless and business owners are perhaps most magnified, routine meetings between neighborhood leaders and city staff from various bureaus that touch homelessness, trash and graffiti have met every week for half an hour for the past six months.

Walter Weyler, the chair of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, tells WW he’s been meeting with staffers from various city bureaus, including the Portland Police Bureau, for months to discuss particular camps and areas in downtown that he sees as needing the most urgent attention. Those meetings, he says, have been led by Tom Miller, who’s the mayor’s livability and sustainability director.

Weyler says that when he reports a particular campsite, it’s taken no more than two weeks for it to be swept.

Those meetings with certain neighborhood leaders have been a trial, of sorts, for what Adams and the mayor want to expand citywide.

Adams tells WW that camps reported at meetings have not skipped the line, nor will they when this program launches.

Another notable feature of Adams’ plan: Neighborhood associations’ first stop for graffiti would be the mayor’s office, not the Office of Community and Civic Life, a troubled city office that largely oversees graffiti clean-up and has over the past four years been overseen by two of the most progressive and controversial city commissioners: first Chloe Eudaly and now Jo Ann Hardesty.

Eudaly worked hard to lessen the outsized influence of neighborhood associations on City Hall by weakening neighborhood watch programs and eliminating foot patrol programs. A common critique of neighborhood associations is that they offer wealthy homeowners a stronger voice in how the city functions than other groups get.

Adams’ plan signals an attempt by the mayor’s office to revive the inclusion of neighborhood groups in clean-up efforts—what’s become an increasingly combustible and visible issue in Portland.