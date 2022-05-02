Multnomah County Program Enticing Landlords to Offer Up Vacant Units to Houseless Portlanders Receives 35 Offers So Far

HOME BY NOW: Multnomah County officials hope to place houseless people in vacant apartments. (Brian Burk)

Last week, Multnomah County launched a program whereby it offers landlords willing to rent vacant units to houseless Portlanders a year’s worth of guaranteed rent and damage security.

The application portal launched last Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, 43 people had filled out the application form, and from those applications 35 units were gleaned as potentially workable for the county.

Denis Theriualt, a spokesperson for the Joint office of Homeless Services, tells WW that the county is still combing through the submissions and reaching out to the landlords.

“Opportunities range from studio apartments to 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units, even a handful of full-on houses,” says Theriault.

The county could not immediately provide the cost range of the units offered and where they are located.

The county set aside $4 million in funding for the program from the 2020 Metro homeless services measure.

The county could not say last week what it is willing to pay for any given unit, and if there’s a price they’re unwilling to go above, but did say it expects to pay market rate for units.

The county says anyone who applies before June 30 will be eligible for the yearlong rent, damage repair guarantee and quick access to service providers via a 24/7 phone line through 211.

County officials did not immediately say whether there was a cap to the number of units it could fund.

Two months ago, a group of housing providers launched a campaign, the #3000Challenge, that urged county and city leaders to house 3,000 homeless Portlanders in vacant units, such as motels and apartment complexes, using master leases, rent assistance and other tools. When asked last week if this program was inspired by the advocates’ challenge, Kafoury said, “We see them working nicely together.”