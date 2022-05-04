New Count Shows 1,200 More Homeless Residents in Multnomah County Than Three Years Ago

STAYING WARM: A woman sits in front of a fire during December snow on the Central Eastside. (Justin Yau)

For the first time since 2019, the three counties constituting the Metro area—Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties—conducted a count of homeless residents on one night in January to get a snapshot of the current number of people cumulatively living on the streets, in transitional housing and in emergency shelter across the county.

Today, that report was released, showing 6,633 homeless residents across all three counties.

In Multnomah County, 5,228 homeless people were counted this year. That’s up from 4,015 homeless people in 2019 at the time of the last count pre-pandemic. That’s a 30% increase in three years.

If that seems less steep than what anecdotal observation suggests, the report offers one possible explanation: 3,057 of those people who were homeless this year in Multnomah County were unsheltered, meaning they were sleeping outside or in their cars. That’s up from 2,037 from 2019. That means nearly the entire increase in Multnomah’s County homelessness increase was due to an increase in the unsheltered population; the other two categories remained almost unchanged.

That means there are over 1,000 more people across the county sleeping unsheltered than there were three years ago.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said in a statement this morning that much of the reason for this increase was due to rising housing costs and the effects of the pandemic.

“The pandemic continues to present serious challenges for vulnerable community members—sharply affecting service providers and leaving unsheltered homelessness far more visible in the tri-county region,” the office wrote. “In fact, even during the pandemic, rents and home prices in the Portland-area have continued to grow at one the nation’s fastest paces.”

Nearly 80% of the people counted this year were located in Multnomah County, and over 40% of the people counted in Multnomah County, the Joint Office reported, were people of color.

The Joint Office acknowledges that the county inevitably misses a portion of residents who are couch-surfing, crashing with relatives or doubling up in housing.

“This year’s data, like with every Point in Time Count, should be considered an undercount of people experiencing homelessness,” the office said. “It’s also not possible to definitively find, survey and count every person experiencing homelessness.”

The Joint Office said it would release a further breakdown of the data later this year.