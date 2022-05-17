Incumbent City Commissioner Dan Ryan Holds Solid Lead in Primary Race for City Council

Incumbent Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan took an early and substantial lead in the primary election over his most notable challenger, nonprofit executive director AJ McCreary.

The first election results, which rolled in right at 8 p.m, show Ryan with 58% of the early ballots, with McCreary getting 23% of the early votes.

This year, voters could mail their ballots as late as 7 pm on election day—meaning there’s a delay in a chunk of votes that could alter tonight’s results.

Nonetheless, Ryan is poised to win his seat outright in the primary. If a candidate receives over 50 percent of the vote in the primary, they win automatically. If no one receives over 50 percent, the race goes to a runoff in November.

While polls earlier this year show few voters are happy with Ryan’s performance in office since he took the vacant seat of the late commissioner Nick Fish, his sole notable challenger, McCreary, is running on a platform of further cutting police bureau units and stopping all houseless camp sweeps—two positions that many Portlanders have soured two over the past two years.

Ryan comes from a nonprofit leadership background; he also served on the Portland Public Schools school board for a time. His highest profile project so far on council has been creating six tiny-pod villages for homeless Portlanders. Earlier this week, the first residents moved into a a pod village along Southwest Naito Parkway. Those same villagers were displaced earlier this year from a Central Eastside village due to development.

None of the other village sites have yet to begin operations.







