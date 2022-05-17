Jessica Vega Pederson, Ally of Outgoing Deborah Kafoury, Leads in County Chair Race

MEMORIAL: Jessica Vega Pederson, left, and Susheela Jayapal at a vigil for people for people who died in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brian Brose)

Jessica Vega Pederson leads in early returns in the race for Multnomah County Chair against fellow county commissioners Sharon Meieran and Lori Stegmann. The trio of commissioners seek to succeed Deborah Kafoury, who is prevented by term limits from running again.

Vega Pederson had 38.62% in early returns, followed by Meieran with 19.79% and Stegmann with 13.66%. Political newcomer Sharia Mayfield, a lawyer who ran on a promise to clean up the city by compelling homeless people into shelters, had 14.78 percent.

County commission races are non-partisan. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates go to a runoff in November.

Vega Pederson, 47, served in the Oregon House of Representatives for two terms starting in 2013. Three years later, she won election to the Multnomah Board of County Commissioners.

An ally of Kafoury, Vega Pederson ran on her record at the county, where she championed the Preschool for All ballot measure, which passed in 2020. Vega Pederson also played a part in siting a controversial permanent shelter on Southeast Foster Road despite strong opposition; helped mediate a path forward on the Interstate 5-Rose Quarter project; and pushed for COVID vaccination clinics in east county.

Meieran, meantime, ran as a critic of the system, particularly the Joint Office of Homeless Services, a partnership between the city and the county. Meieran said the Joint Office lacked urgency and transparency and failed to make the best use of data.

Vega Pederson gathered most of the marquee endorsements in the county, including the Portland Association of Teachers, SEIU Local 49, and the Oregon League of Conservation Voters.
















