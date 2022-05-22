Multnomah County Program to House Homeless Portlanders in Vacant Units Garners 374 Potential Rooms

Earlier this month, Multnomah County launched a program that offers a guarantee of one-year’s rent to landlords willing to rent their vacant units to homeless Portlanders.

So far, the program has reeled in interest from 54 landlords who have offered up a total of 374 units.

Only four of the units are in current lease negotiations, however, and no one has yet been housed by the program.

Denis Theriault, a spokesperson for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which is coordinating the program, says there’s no specific number of people they intend to get housed by June 1 or July 1: He says it’s “as many as we can.”

Theriault could not say where most of those units are located across the city, or what the asking rental price is. The county told WW earlier this month they intend to pay market price for units, but will negotiate with individual applicants.

The county set aside $4 million for the program, and the application window will remain open until June 1.

The county is offering to pay one year’s rent, a damage repair guarantee, and provide access to service providers via a 24/7 phone line through 211.

Theriault says that most tenants will be connected to some form of rental assistance that’s outside of the $4 million, and may also have social security benefits, disability benefits or other types of income that can fulfill most, if not all, of the rent. The $4 million, he says, is meant to be a guarantee only used if necessary if someone loses income or rental assistance.

Theriault says the county’s yearlong guarantee “is there to make sure someone can be there for the year.”



