Multnomah County Boosts Spending on Shelter and Supportive Housing in 2023 Joint Office Budget

The county department that receives money from the city of Portland, Multnomah County, the Metro supportive housing services measure passed by voters in 2020, and federal dollars will have by far its biggest ever budget this upcoming fiscal year.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services budget for 2023 approved last week as part of the county’s $3.3 billion budget, will be $255.5 million.

While the overall county budget is up 17% from the previous year, the JOHS budget jumped 59% from last year’s number of $161 million.

The budget marks the final and by far the largest of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury’s eight year tenure. Kafoury is term-limited from seeking re-election.

In a statement, Kafoury sounded an optimistic note about the spending plan she and her colleagues approved.

“It reflects our belief that we can come together to solve problems, it promotes solutions to our greatest challenges, and it lifts up opportunities for people across the county to achieve their full potential,” Kafoury said.

The JOHS spending will include $130 million for shelter, including motels; $106 million to supportive housing; $25 million to behavioral health; and, $12 million to outreach efforts.

The budget comes just one month after the latest point-in-time count showed a 30% increase in homeless residents across Multnomah County since the county’s last tally in 2019. It was a large, but expected increase.

One budget item in particular captures a gap in county and city services that both governments are attempting to fill: Funding for a 40-bed motel in East Portland that’s specifically for houseless people whose mental health and addictions make them a poor fit for available shelters. Residents are currently moving into the motel, according to Joint Office spokesperson Denis Theriault.

For some houseless residents in Portland, the overlapping crises of addiction, mental health conditions and trauma prove make living in congregate shelters highly challenging. The motel, run by an organization called New Narrative, has 24-hour access to mental health treatment, intervention and peer support. New Narrative already runs two other motels using a similar model with county funding.

The county ramped up its use of motel shelters early on in the pandemic to help houseless Portlanders isolate.

The infusion of dollars in the 2023 budget will also expand shelter capacity to 2,418 beds, an 800-bed increase from the 1,600 beds currently available. The county’s new behavioral health center is slated to open this fall in downtown Portland.

Two other developments in the works will provide housing for marginalized groups: The Westwind, a building in Northwest Portland purchased in 2018 by the county, and the Joyce Hotel, which the city just began renovating after six years of ownership.

The Joint Office has also taken on the responsibility of handling homelessness databases, mandated by the feds, from the Portland Housing Bureau.



















