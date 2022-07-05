Portland Lit Enough Fireworks Last Night for the Smoke to Show Up on Weather Radar

Did that seem like a lot of fireworks last night for a city that has ostensibly banned them? The combination of Portland’s scofflaw pyrotechnics and its authorized displays produced enough smoke to trigger an atmospheric measurement that meteorologists say they “haven’t ever noticed before.”

Starting at 11:45 pm Monday night, there was a two-hour period of “higher reflectivity” over downtown and North Portland, according to the local office of the National Weather Service. Reflectivity, measured in decibels, is the amount of electromagnetic pulse bounced back to a radar after hitting matter in the atmosphere.

Light rain is usually responsible for moving decibels of reflectivity into the range they reached last night. But there wasn’t any rain July 4. So the reflectivity levels struck NWS meteorologist John Bumgardner as notable.

“The lower the reflectivity, the less of the pulse that goes out is coming back to the radar, so most of the electromagnetic pulse that the radar emitted went through the smoke, but a small amount of it was bounced back to the radar,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Bumgardner tells WW.

The reflectivities over downtown and North Portland from 11:45 pm Monday night to 2 am Tuesday morning were “generally in the 10 to 15 decibel range with a few slightly higher than that,” Bumgardner said. For reference, Bumgardner said that without precipitation, reflectivities are usually below 10 decibels due to background noise, leading him to conclude that a “five to eight decibel uptick in reflectivity occurred just after fireworks.”

“There was thick smoke from the fireworks last night, and so the receiver was picking up on some decibels of reflectivity very on the low end of the spectrum,” Bumgardner tells WW.

We can't say we've noticed this on #July4th previously, but an area of higher reflectivity persists over downtown & north Portland. This is presumably the radar picking up smoke (particulate matter) from fireworks. Radar velocity indicates it's not birds. #pdxtst #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/XPmHjYXRUd — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) July 5, 2022

In addition to reflectivity, smoke from fireworks has the potential to affect air quality, particularly at night, Bumgardner said. During the day, warm air near the surface has an inclination to rise above colder levels. However, at night, air is colder near the surface with no inclination to rise, trapping any smoke contained in lower atmospheric layers.

“It can decrease air quality, and I think this actually happened this morning where we had lower air quality being reported,” Bumgardner tells WW. “The timing of the fireworks allows the smoke to get trapped and reduce air quality.”

As of 11:10 am on Tuesday morning, air quality in areas surrounding Salem and Portland was categorized as “moderate,” Bumgardner said. According to Oregon Department of Environmental Quality measurements, air quality last night deteriorated to the categorization of “unhealthy” in Woodburn and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Beaverton, Tualatin, and Gresham.

Public displays of fireworks authorized by permits occurred last night at Oaks Park and Waterfront Blues Festival.But anecdotal evidence across the city suggests that much of the smoke came from fireworks that are banned citywide.

In March, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to ban the sale and use of fireworks in Portland, citing concerns about wildfires and fire-related injury.

Despite a ban on the sale and use of fireworks announced last summer by Mayor Ted Wheeler, a July Fourth apartment fire caused by discarded fireworks killed three people, drawing attention to fires caused by illegal fireworks.

Calls to the fire department about accidents caused by fireworks have decreased since the passage of fireworks bans, Terry Foster, Portland Fire Departments Public Information Officer, tells WW. “In the 2020 season, about 20 percent of the fire calls were reported to be fireworks-related. Last year, there was only five percent,” Foster said.

Yesterday, the fire department received nine calls related to fireworks, including two structural and three vehicle fires, although investigations may uncover other fires generated by fireworks, Foster said.