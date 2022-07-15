Portland Business Alliance President Sues to Strike Down Charter Reform Ballot Language

The president of the Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court this morning in an attempt to strike down the charter reform ballot question that is set to ask voters this November whether they’d like to overhaul our city’s governance and elections.

The defendants named are the city’s auditor, Mary Hull Caballero, and Louise Hansen, the city’s elections officer. The two city officials earlier this week declined to strike down the ballot measure after the PBA sent them a letter requesting they do so.

The ballot question includes three major reforms: Scrapping the commission form of government and instead electing a city administrator to oversee bureaus, expanding the size of City Council to 12 members with three elected per geographic district, and adopting ranked-choice voting.

The ballot question, which will go directly to the November ballots because it was approved by the once-a-decade Charter Commission in a 17 to 3 vote, bundles all three major reforms into one question, meaning that voters will either have to vote ‘yes’ for the entire package or ‘no’ to the entire package.

But that ballot measure has drawn some powerful foes.

One is the Portland Business Alliance, the city’s chamber of commerce that has a large influence in City Hall.

Andrew Hoan, the CEO and president of PBA, is the plaintiff representing the PBA in the lawsuit.

Filed this morning, the lawsuit argues that the ballot measure as it was written by the City Attorney’s Office violates the single-subject law, which mandates that any ballot measure must present voters with only one topic per measure.

The Charter Commission, and the city attorney’s office, has said the measure will withstand any legal challenges thrown at it. That’s because, they say, there’s a unifying principle that threads all three of the reforms together. Earlier this month, charter commissioner Becca Uherbelau told WW: “We both need structural change and change to give Portlanders more voice and choice in who leads those structures...They’re not just related or unified. They’re interdependent.”

But the lawsuit disagrees with that premise, and alleges that the reforms are “not logically connected.”

“Plaintiff is concerned that the coupling of the good and expected reforms to the city’s administration will be brought down at the ballot by the improvised concepts,” the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff wants the Charter Commission to re-submit the same charter reforms to voters in multiple measures so that Portland’s voters have the choice to agree with all, none, or some of the Charter reforms.”

The debate over the ballot measure has split political factions in Portland. Charter commissioners who support the measure say the opposition lining up is disappointing, but not surprising, and that it’s the people who have always had outsized influence in City Hall fighting against a more equitable system. (The opposition vehemently disagrees with this analysis.)

The city attorney’s office declined to comment on pending litigation.

Meanwhile, two other PACs are attempting to strike down the ballot measure entirely.

One is the Ulysses PAC, formed by Commissioner Mingus Mapps last fall explicitly to support charter reform. But in a flip, Mapps now opposes the reforms because they’re bundled into one question.

Similarly, two onetime staffers to former Mayor Bud Clark and recent city council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky formed a PAC that also will work to kill the ballot measure.

Building Power for Communities of Color, alongside a number of other community groups, are starting a PAC to support the ballot measure.







