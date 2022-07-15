Tiny House Village By Nonprofit in Southeast Portland Receives Familiar Pushback: Anywhere But Here

A tiny home village slated to open soon in East Portland is receiving what is now familiar opposition in Portland from neighbors surrounding soon-to-be homeless establishments, who request: Put it somewhere, just not here.

Nearly 1,000 residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the pod village sent a letter to Commissioner Dan Ryan bemoaning the prospect, saying the village will attract crime, sex work, vagrancy, drug dealing and would result in a drop in their property values.

The village is being built and run by WeShine, a young nonprofit led by a small group of Portlanders who aim to build 10 tiny villages in neighborhoods across the city outfitted with basic cooking and sanitary amenities, case management and behavioral health resources. This particular village, located on Halsey Street in the Parkrose neighborhood, will prioritize LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Portlanders.

WeShine is renting a parking lot adjacent to and owned by a church which has hosted regular meal services for homeless people in the area for years.

At the church in May, WeShine held a heated meeting about the village. Some neighbors yelled and cursed, according to attendees who spoke to WW.

Arlene Kimura, president of the Hazelwood Neighborhood Association, attended the church meeting.

“I didn’t want to be part of a yelling match,” Kimura says. “There was a very vocal minority who made it a very contentious meeting.”

The letter sent by neighbors recounted the meeting, too: “When confronted with community concerns, WeShine board member Ms. Janet McManus shamed the opposition saying, ‘what have you done for the homeless?’”

The neighbors wrote to Ryan that they requested WeShine provide assurances of how the neighborhood wouldn’t be affected by “sex work in public,” predatory drug dealing, vandalism and “vagrancy,” among others. The neighbors requested “direct involvement” from Ryan himself.

They referenced a particular camper that the church allowed to stay on its property: “After a year of living with the untreated and menacing tent camper, the church finally gave the camper a 90-day eviction notice....This experience has made us conscious of how important detailed planning is to the success of homelessness solutions.”

Ryan’s office has previously said it supports the nonprofit’s village, and spokesperson Margaux Weeke says their office has “not sent an official response to the letter.”

The opposition to WeShine is similar to that experienced by the city’s planned six tiny house villages. While several neighborhoods tried to lobby the city to do criminal background checks and require residents to be sober, the city didn’t budge, insisting the villages must be low barrier to serve the Portlanders most in need. (Only two of those villages are operational currently.)

WeShine has had some troubles with bureaucrats, too.

McManus, the executive director of WeShine, sent a letter to the Joint Office of Homeless Services on June 20, upset the Joint Office hadn’t finalized its contract yet with WeShine.

She wrote the lack of funding would halt their ability to open the village and pay employees and that she and other leaders had to spend $8,000 personally to continue construction.

“We are stunned by the JOHS’ failure to date to honor the verbal commitments made by staff [in March] to reimburse a large part of WeShine’s development costs for the Parkrose Community Village prior to completing a formal contractual agreement,” McManus wrote.

Former Joint Office executive director Marc Jolin replied on June 21: “While I was hopeful that we could move forward more quickly on the contracting and cover expenses incurred this fiscal year, I would not have told you that we could release funding to you before a contract was in place.”

(WeShine is slated to get two rounds of funding from the Joint Office, one for this past fiscal year and another in the upcoming year.)

The Joint Office confirmed WeShine has since received the promised dollars for construction. The two parties are still finalizing the next fiscal year’s contract.

The new opening date is in early August. While WeShine is awaiting a commercial permit from the city to build kitchen and bathroom facilities, McManus says they’ll make do with portable toilets and mobile showers.