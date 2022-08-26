Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants Developers to Convert Downtown Office Space to Workforce Housing

WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting a city ordinance that would incentivize owners and developers of vacant office space downtown to convert those buildings to workforce apartments.

A copy of the draft ordinance obtained by WW proposes that the city waive development fees if building owners and developers agree to convert office space to residential space.

In short, the mayor’s office is proposing a mutually beneficial solution for the civic future of a hollow downtown core and building owners who are stuck with vacant office space in the once-bustling central city.

The conditions for waiving fees? Convert the building to apartments with a promise to keep it at “workforce affordable housing”—meaning the occupant makes 120% or less of the median family income—for 15 years at minimum.

A recent study which compared downtown Portland’s recovery to other major U.S. cities sent the mayor’s office into fix-it mode.

In that study, researchers from the University of California Berkeley studied cell phone data in downtown cores. Portland ranked 60 out of 62 cities studied.

In the notes generated by the mayor’s office about why such an ordinance is necessary, staffers wrote that “Given post-pandemic remote work and hybrid office trends, local office leasing agents predicts needed office space will shrink by 30 percent, which is consistent with other national forecasts. Limited long-term demand for office space means that existing buildings and spaces will continue to go unused for years to come without new investment.”

That presents an existential crisis for Portland: If private companies won’t bring their employees back, what does the city do about vacant office space and lack of foot traffic in downtown?

“The economic health of this area has major implications for the broader vibrancy of the city, the state, and the regional economy,” staffers wrote. They estimated there are 32 office buildings in the downtown core that have a 70% or higher vacancy rate.

The ordinance proposes waiving system development charges, which are costly one-time fees levied against developers when they build new structures, convert buildings to another use, or seismically upgrade buildings so that they’re earthquake-safe. (Many office buildings downtown are not seismically retrofitted.) The development charges go towards parks maintenance, transportation, water and environmental services. Those charges are hefty, especially for residential units.

Sources in the mayor’s office say the ordinance may, in its final form when presented to City Council, expand the fee exemptions outside of the downtown core to apply to buildings across the city.

