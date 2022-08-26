State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps

An embattled nonprofit has a handshake deal with city officials to put down bark mulch, fencing and signs at recently cleared camps. (Sophie Peel)

Over the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland placed bark dust, fences and signs around homeless campsites that had recently been swept by the city along Interstate 405.

The embankments they were targeting, on either side of I-405, are owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation. While the city of Portland is responsible for clearing those lands of tents and trash, City Hall—or anyone else—must get a permit from the state in order to install other infrastructure such as signs and makeshift fences.

Earlier this week, after WW’s story, ODOT told the neighborhood association to take down the fences and signs, which proclaimed a “neighborhood beautification project” and told passersby to not enter. The deadline is Aug. 31 before the state will remove the signs itself.

“The wire and steel T-posts are not approved on ODOT right of way in this location, presenting a safety hazard for the public,” says ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton. “But we could look at alternatives they may have or propose for approval.”

Stan Penkin, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, told WW last week they helped refer an estimated 25 of the swept campers to shelter.

Penkin, nor We Heart Portland leaders, responded to WW’s inquiry about whether they would be taking down the stakes and wire. However, on Thursday night, the stakes and signs were still erect on two of the blocks along the Interstate.

We Heart Portland is an embattled nonprofit that was rebuffed by Seattle City Council last year. But in Portland, they had a handshake deal with city officials—via the Pearl neighborhood association—to place additional infrastructure on the embankments to keep campers from returning. For the city’s sweeps team, that presented a helpful one-two punch: Infrastructure to make the space look cleaner and to deter campers from setting up camp again.