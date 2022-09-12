Portland Fire Union Votes to Endorse Rene Gonzalez Over Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

The Portland Firefighters Association, the union representing Portland firefighters, has voted to endorse Rene Gonzalez over incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. That’s a remarkable decision because Hardesty is the commissioner in charge of the fire bureau.

The vote, which has not been publicly announced yet, is a significant political setback for Hardesty, who has long been a vocal labor supporter and has been the commissioner in charge of the fire bureau for close to two years.

Gonzalez, a lawyer and small business owner, will face Hardesty in the November general election. The two candidates have near opposite stances on the most pressing issues in Portland currently: policing, homelessness and gun violence.

Hardesty’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Isaac McLennan, president of the fire union, tells WW its 14-person executive board voted to endorse Gonzalez because of his stances on public safety.

“We were not able to successfully schedule, while we tried diligently, to get Hardesty into an endorsement interview,” McLennan says. “Her schedule didn’t allow that.”



