Kevin Looper, Vadim Mozyrsky Launch Political Action Committee in Support of Rene Gonzalez

Former city council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and political consultant Kevin Looper earlier this week registered a political action committee with the Oregon secretary of state and intend to use it to independently support lawyer and businessman Rene Gonzalez, who’s running against City Council member Jo Ann Hardesty in the November general election.

Looper is listed as the director of the PAC, which is called the Portland Accountability PAC, and Mozyrsky is listed as the treasurer. Filed on Oct. 3, the PAC lists no donations yet on a public database maintained by the state.

The described mission of the PAC is to “seek to help elect credible, accountable leaders to help move the Portland metro area forward in dealing effectively with issues related to its livability, community safety and social services.”

Gonzalez is facing incumbent City Councilor Jo Ann Hardesty on the ballot. The two are staunchly opposed on some of the most pressing issues Portlanders care about: Homelessness, policing and crime.

Mozyrsky could not immediately be reached for comment. Looper declined to comment.

Looper was one of the primary crafters of People for Portland, an advocacy group that for over a year has been pressuring elected officials to more aggressively combat crime and homelessness. A ballot measure its associated PAC attempted to get on the November ballot aimed at reallocating hundreds of millions in tax money for homeless services was struck down by a circuit court judge, who cited issues with the language of the measure.