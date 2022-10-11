Mapps Endorses Gonzalez Over Colleague Hardesty

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps told WW on Tuesday that he’s endorsing Rene Gonzalez over sitting City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

That’s unsurprising: Mapps has long jousted with Hardesty over policing and the city’s approach to homeless camping. But it’s also significant, as one of two Black members on the City Council issued a full-throated rebuke to the other, without mentioning Hardesty by name.

“This election will determine whether we will recover quickly or continue to struggle,” Mapps said. “I need colleagues who use debate, reason, and logic to solve our many crises. I need colleagues who understand that public safety is the foundation for a healthy city. I need colleagues who value our city employees despite the color of their uniforms. ...Rene Gonzalez is the colleague I need on City Council.”