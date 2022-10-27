Judge Tosses Out $77,000 Elections Fine Against Rene Gonzalez

On Thursday morning, an administrative law judge overturned the $77,000 fee levied against City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez by the city’s Small Donor Elections Program.

At issue was what the Elections Program alleged was an unreported, prohibited in-kind donation accepted by the campaign: a $250 per month rental agreement for 3,000-square feet of downtown office space in an office building owned by real-estate mogul Jordan Schnitzer. The space is listed online as costing over $6,900 per month to rent. That constitutes a 96% discount.

Judge Joe Allen wrote in his ruling that the city failed to provide adequate evidence that $250 per month for downtown office rent is not fair market rent.

“The City failed to establish, by a preponderance of the evidence, the fair market value of the office space,” Allen wrote. “As such, the City failed to prove Appellants did not pay fair market value for the space during the period in issue.”

Allen wrote that the conditions of downtown—including vandalism, vagrancy and lack of foot traffic—mean that landlords are taking steep cuts in asking rent prices.

“The preponderant weight of the evidence established that, to combat high vacancy rates during these difficult market conditions, property owners and managers are seeking out short-term agreements,” Allen wrote. “In doing so, those entities are offering significant discounts –including structuring deals that merely cover operating costs of the space and offset some or all of the operating costs of the building – in order to get a tenant in the building that will increase foot traffic and reduce vacant retail space, particularly in ground-floor units that have become less desirable due to the proliferation of vandalism and crime in the area.”

The chair of the Portland Elections Commission, Amy Sample Ward, said in a statement that she was “stunned” by the ruling.

“This ruling creates a loophole for donors to give enormous in-kind contributions, rendering useless the contribution limits in the program and penalizing those who play fair,” Sample Ward wrote. (Schnitzer is a supporter of Gonzalez and recently donated $20,000 to a political action committee established to support Gonzalez’s candidacy, as well as the campaign of Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran.)

She wrote that the ruling erodes the use of objectivity in such cases, and instead replaces it with subjectivity.

“In issuing the penalty, the Small Donor Elections Director followed the law which requires the use objective evidence when determining whether a candidate accepted an illegal contribution. This ruling overturns the City’s use of objective evidence,” she wrote. “If the City were to follow this ruling, it would be impossible to enforce the law evenly and consistently, and would make enforcement of our election laws vulnerable to political bias.”

In a statement, Gonzalez campaign manager Shah Smith said the reputational damage levied by the city outweighed the fine. “While we are pleased with the decision,” Smith said, “the damage to the campaign has been done.”

Indeed, a campaign mailer from Gonzalez's opponent, incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, arrived in some Portlanders mailboxes saying Gonzalez "breaks the law," using the elections program fine as its example.
















