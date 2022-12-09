New Policy Gives Police More Time to Release Names of Officers Who Use Deadly Force

Since July, the Portland Police Bureau has withheld the names of officers who use deadly force, citing a “credible security threat” that it referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI has now concluded its investigation into the “possible doxxing” of Portland police officers, and the bureau is releasing names.

It’s also giving itself more time to do so in the future.

A previous policy required the bureau to identify officers within 24 hours, “absent a credible security threat.” Now, the deadline is 15 days, the bureau said in this afternoon’s news release.

It made the change “in consultation” with the city and the U.S. Department of Justice, which is currently reviewing bureau policies under a nearly decade-old settlement agreement.

“This new procedure strikes the right balance between transparency and the security concerns of our PPB members,” Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in the statement.

Of the nine previously unnamed officers that were named in the release, five remain on administrative leave and three have returned to duty. One resigned.

There have been five shootings by offices since police began withholding names.

On July 27, Officer Joshua Dyk shot and killed Aaron Stanton after neighbors reported he was firing a gun in his front yard. Dyk remains on leave.

On Aug 16, officers shot at Robert Connelly after he pointed a gun at police and ran. Connelly was not injured. The officers involved were Sergeant Charles Elam, Officer Amy Li, Officer Christopher Baten. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers. Elam and Li are back on duty. Baten resigned in September.

On Oct 14, Officer Jonah Gellman shot Jeremy Rieck, who was hospitalized and reportedly chasing people with a knife. Gellman returned to duty after prosecutors determined the shooting was not criminal.

On Nov 7, Antoine Young was shot by officers after being accused of starting a car on fire. He was hospitalized. The officers involved were Officer Erik Daniels, Officer Joshua Howery and Officer Mark Piombo. They remain on leave.

On Nov. 19, Officer Christopher Sathoff shot and killed Immanueal Clark-Johnson in the Reed neighborhood in Southeast Portland after police confronted him over a suspected robbery. Sathoff remains on leave.















