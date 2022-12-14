After Years of Attempts, Eastmoreland Neighborhood Makes it Into the National Register of Historic Places

On Dec. 8, the National Parks Service added the Eastmoreland neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places, following multiple failed attempts and and allegations of a deeply flawed process.

Eastmoreland, an upper-class neighborhood in Southeast Portland near Reed College, has been vying for a place on the register for years now. Since February 2017, the neighborhood has been considered for the National Register, but not without controversy. Buildings designated as historic in Oregon come with strict limitations on how much properties can be altered.

On its website, the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association cites its motivation as being historic preservation as well as environmental quality: They want to limit “oversized” mansions, which they imply are bad for the environment, but also list as a benefit that being on the Register will limit “multifamily units with no parking on any lot in the neighborhood.” (Climate advocates point out that parking mandates contribute to carbon emissions.)

“What exactly would be the point of destroying and rebuilding the neighborhood to chalk up housing units while neighbors moved elsewhere, housing prices rose, and the environmental damage was permanent?” the neighborhood association website asks. “And where would dislocated neighbors find a place that provided similar amenities and a sense of history and place?”

The National Register is used by most states as an honorific and a tax break, but the arguments against it say that in Oregon it comes with cumbersome limitations—and a complicated history.

On Nov. 7 the Nancy J. Brown Revocable Trust filed a lawsuit over attempts to put Eastmoreland on the National Register. Defendants named in the suit include the State of Oregon and the State Historic Preservation Office, alleging the parties violated the constitutional right to due process of neighborhood property owners.

Tom Brown, one of the plaintiffs involved with the trust, said in a statement to WW, “I have lived in Eastmoreland my whole life and am grateful to live here still. Eastmoreland needs to be part of the city and participate in our housing solutions. Most people aren’t willing to publicly oppose their neighbors and pay for lawsuits. But I feel strongly that this abuse of a government program is not what our public leaders intended historic nominations to be used for.”

According to Nathan Morales, the attorney representing the trust, they’re hoping for one or all of three potential outcomes: First is NPS deciding on its own not to list Eastmoreland, second is the courts declaring the process in this case to be unconstitutional, and third is the Oregon Legislature creating clearer guidelines for the process.

The filing suggests that the Board of the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association is using the National Historic Registry in an attempt to maintain its socioeconomic and racial status. Some deeds in Eastmoreland prohibited properties being sold to people of color until such restrictions were outlawed. On Eastmoreland’s website, they say the neighborhood was intended for, “a well-to-do clientele who valued education and the proximity to a college.”

A property or neighborhood cannot be placed on the National Register if more than half of the owners object, but there has been pushback on how the state defines ‘owner’. SHPO, the State Historic Preservation Office for Oregon, used tax records, not deeds, to ascertain ownership.

Based on the different definitions, different figures about objections have been given by SHPO to the National Park Service. In June 2017, 1,059 out of 2,067 owners had submitted objections. In April 2018, SHPO said that 5,952 out of 7,188 owners submitted objections. In May 2019, SHPO claimed that only 956 out of 1,988 owners submitted objections, no longer a majority. Those requests to the NPS were sent back due to the uncertainty on the number of owners and objections.

On September 30, 2022 SHPO submitted the nomination again, claiming that only 640 out of 2,151 owners (29.75%) had objections.

Attempts to contact the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association went unanswered.