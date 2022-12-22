City Commissioner Elect Rene Gonzalez Asks Donors for Help in Paying “Liabilities” Incurred During Campaign

WINNING TIME: Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez speaks with local journalists at his campaign office during an election night party in Portland on November 8. (Jordan Gale)

Incoming Portland City Council-elect Rene Gonzalez asked his donors in a Dec. 20 email to help him pay for a number of costs incurred over the last four months during a tumultuous campaign, including vandalism at their office headquarters downtown and legal bills racked up in challenging hefty city fines for alleged campaign violations.

“The campaign has created tens of thousands of dollars of unforeseen liabilities from the campaign: legal fees in our dispute with the city (in which we were fully vindicated, but at real cost); security added after multiple threats against the campaign; and repairing multiple vandalisms,” Gonzalez wrote to donors. “Supporters have a small window until that date to help on these liabilities.”

It’s not unusual for a political campaign to ask its supporters to recoup its expenses after a win. But what is unusual is what it’s asking for: help in paying for the campaign’s winning battle against City Hall over an elections complaint.

Shah Smith, campaign manager for Gonzalez, tells WW that nearly all the outstanding costs are for legal fees associated with the campaign’s challenge of the penalty. And while the campaign hasn’t yet received the bill from the law firm it employed, Smith estimates it will come out to around $18,000. Outstanding vandalism repairs, Smith estimates, are around $2,000.

Gonzalez ousted sitting Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, the first Black woman to serve on Portland City Council, in November after a contentious race filled with bruising attack ads, cease-and-desist letters and heated debates over policing and homelessness.

In September, the city’s Small Donor Elections Program fined the Gonzalez campaign $77,000 for accepting heavily discounted office space in downtown from real estate powerhouse Jordan Schnitzer, and not reporting it. Gonzalez appealed the fine and an administrative law judge in October struck down the entirety of the penalty a month later.

Just three days after the judge nixed the fine, the Gonzalez campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to Hardesty, alleging she printed libelous and untrue allegations on her campaign mailers. (The Hardesty campaign called the letter a political stunt.)

On several occasions throughout the campaign, windows at the Gonzalez office headquarters were smashed. Gonzalez attributed at least one of these incidents to political vandalism, potentially stemming from Hardesty’s rhetoric.

In the Dec. 20 email, Gonzalez asks that his donors offer a helping hand in funding the unforeseen costs.

Gonzalez wrote that his donors could contribute up to $500 by midnight on Thursday before the campaign assumes responsibility of the remaining dues. Gonzalez says that’s because “The city small donor program is requiring us to personally assume these liabilities if they are not settled by December 23.”

The small donors election program gives candidates 45 days after the election to receive and pay all of their 2022 campaign invoices.