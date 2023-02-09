City Will Soon Conduct Outreach with Neighborhoods That Could Be Near Mayor’s Mass Encampments

The office of Mayor Ted Wheeler will soon begin outreach with neighborhoods that could be homes to the mayor’s massive sanctioned encampments, two of which he aims to have operating within three months.

The city intends to build six sanctioned encampments outfitted with basic case management and hygiene amenities, each with capacity for up to 250 people. No locations have yet been announced, but last week the mayor’s office told WW that letters of intent have been secured for two sites.

Wheeler secured $27 million from his colleagues on the Portland City Council last year to cover the costs of setting up three of the encampments, and just last week Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson told WW she’s committing to providing services for the camps once she sees one location up and running.

The encampments were largely the brainchild of former mayoral aide Sam Adams, a bulldog policy-maker who left the city last month after a slew of complaints from female city employees alleged he’d bullied them. (Wheeler says he demanded Adams’ resignation; Adams denies this, and says he left of his own volition due to worsening health issues.)

In an email obtained by WW via a records request with the city, it appears that downtown real estate broker Mark New was working with Adams in the months prior to his departure to secure sites.

On Jan. 11, the day after Adams announced his resignation, New emailed the mayor’s office about his ongoing work—and asked what the future would look like now that Adams was gone.

“I have been working with Sam on these safe sleeping zones for a number of months. While I agreed to donate my time, where a brokerage fees was being paid, we discussed that I would receive and donate it to a local charity,” New wrote. “For the most part, the deals did not create a significant fee, until we start talking about the downtown property we discussed yesterday. There will be a significant fee paid to the seller’s broker, which is split with the buyer’s broker, which should come to me and then I will donate.”

New did not respond to a call or text.

Mayoral spokesman Cody Bowman declined to say which property New is referring to, and also declined to say whether that site is one of the two the mayor’s office has secured a letter of intent for, though Bowman did say the city does “not have an agreement for the use of this site.”

But WW has learned that a piece of land being eyed by New was, and perhaps still is, a parking lot that runs along the west edge of Naito Parkway, beneath the west bridgehead of the Morrison Bridge. (The bridge splits into two curved on-ramps here; the property is sandwiched between them.) The parking lot is owned by Daniel Petrusich, the president of a prominent downtown commercial real estate company. Petrusich has sat on the board of Blanchet House, a meal provider for homeless Portlanders, for over a decade now.

Petrusich did not respond to a text or call.