Warming Shelters Will Remain Open Throughout Friday and Into Saturday

Warming shelters across the city will remain open Friday night and into Saturday morning due to the ongoing cold snap.
Below are the available shelters, according to Multnomah County officials:
Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)
Salvation Army, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland
Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland
Imago Dei, 1302 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland
Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland
The Lloyd Center will also remain open throughout the day Friday.
County and city leaders are asking that volunteers sign up for shifts at the warming centers so they can remain open. The locations especially in need of volunteers are: Friendly House, Charles Jordan Community Center, Salvation Army and Imago Dei.
Portlanders can call 2-1-1 to get free transportation to shelters. Trimet is also offering free rides to warming shelters.