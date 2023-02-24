Warming Shelters Will Remain Open Throughout Friday and Into Saturday

Warming shelters across the city will remain open Friday night and into Saturday morning due to the ongoing cold snap.

Below are the available shelters, according to Multnomah County officials:

Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)

Salvation Army, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland

East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland

Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland

Imago Dei, 1302 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland

Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland

The Lloyd Center will also remain open throughout the day Friday.

County and city leaders are asking that volunteers sign up for shifts at the warming centers so they can remain open. The locations especially in need of volunteers are: Friendly House, Charles Jordan Community Center, Salvation Army and Imago Dei.

Portlanders can call 2-1-1 to get free transportation to shelters. Trimet is also offering free rides to warming shelters.

