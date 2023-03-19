Metro Reminds Taxpayers of Deadline for Homeless Services Levy That Many Missed for 2021

High-income earners in the Portland area who are subject to the Supportive Housing Services tax have one month left to file their 2022 payments, Metro, the regional government, said today.

The reminder comes after many wealthy citizens of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties missed the deadline for the tax for 2021, drawing penalties and interest that Metro later rescinded.

Metro’s supportive housing services program is funded by a 1% levy on all taxable income of more than $125,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

“The Metro Supportive Housing Services tax, approved by voters in May 2020, pays for housing and wrap-around services for more than 2,600 Oregonians, supports more than 1,000 shelter beds in the Portland region, and has helped more than 9,000 people with eviction protection services so they can avoid becoming homeless,” Metro said in its reminder today.

Putting the tax in context, Metro said that a single Oregonian who has a taxable income of $125,500 would owe $5 for the housing services tax. A couple with a taxable income of $210,000 would owe $100. Only the amounts earned over $125,000 and $200,000 are taxable, as the examples show, Metro said.

Metro does not have an income tax department, so it contracts with the Portland Revenue Division to administer the housing tax. Taxes can be paid online here.

A dashboard for the supportive housing services fund is available at this website, Metro said.