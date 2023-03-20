The Salary of New City Budget Director, a Man, Is $38,000 Higher Than Former Director, a Woman

Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed a new city budget director earlier this year after former budget director Jessica Kinard left in December, concluding six years with the city.

The city hired Timothy Grewe as Kinard’s replacement with an annual salary of $210,000. Kinard’s salary at the time of her departure was $172,000.

That means Grewe’s starting salary is nearly 22 percent higher than Kinard’s final salary after her six years with the city.

Wheeler’s office says it followed city protocol to land on Grewe’s salary. “We submitted a request for a class comp to HR and salary was deemed appropriate based on experience and other class comp metrics,” says mayoral spokesman Cody Bowman. “Dir. Grewe is highly qualified for the role, bringing three decades of leadership and management experience.”

Grewe worked for the city for over 30 years before he left in 2006 to take a job with the U.S Department of Treasury. While at the city he served as the director of the city’s Office of Management and Finance, as well as in finance positions for other bureaus.

Kinard worked at the city beginning in 2015. Prior to that, she worked for the mayor of San Francisco in the budget office.

Just earlier this week, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a report showing that little pay equity progress had been made since the state passed a Pay Equity bill in 2017 aimed at closing the gap between what men and women make in state government.