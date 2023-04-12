Mapps Proposes Eliminating Millions in City Dollars Set Aside for Advocacy Group Reimagine Oregon

A flurry of finger-pointing broke out Wednesday afternoon at a City Council hearing over how the city has allocated millions of its cannabis tax dollars toward racial justice since the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Commissioner Mingus Mapps on Wednesday proposed cutting millions in funding for a racial justice advocacy group called Reimagine Oregon that’s slated to receive $4.8 million in carried-over cannabis tax funds from the city.

City Council approved the budget amendment with a 3-2 majority, with commissioners Mapps, Rene Gonzalez and Dan Ryan voted in support of it. The Council will vote on the entirety of the amended city budget next week.

Mapps claimed that Reimagine Oregon has failed to get dollars out the door for four years. But executive director of the advocacy group, Justice Rajeet, placed the blame on the Office of Civic and Community Life, which oversees the city’s cannabis tax fund. Rajeet said the office had not been a “partner” in getting the money out the door—and said the past three years of city funds will go toward supporting small businesses and economic prosperity for the Black community.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio strongly opposed the proposal, saying the city “hasn’t showed up” to help Reimagine Oregon get the funds out the door. Mayor Ted Wheeler said he only learned of the proposed cut on Wednesday morning. “It will be my intention to vote no,” the mayor said.

Mapps asked Rajeet how many small businesses the advocacy group had helped with the city dollars so far.

“None, because they’re still at the city,” Rajeet said. “We’re trying to figure out the process to get the dollars out of the city...so we can activate the funds.”

Oversight of the cannabis tax fund will this July be transferred to Prosper Portland, the city’s economic development office. The office is overseen by Rubio, who brought in the office’s equity director to vouch for Reimagine Oregon’s funding. Vickers said that her office has concrete plans to assist Reimagine Oregon in pushing dollars out the door, but admitted that “the actual grant agreement to start working on this (project) wasn’t actually signed until Dec. 14, 2022...I wasn’t here then, but what I can say is that we have a team in place to help Reimagine move these dollars forward.”