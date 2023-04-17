Allegation of Drug Use By Contractors At County’s Behavioral Health Center Contributed to Closure

On March 30, Multnomah County temporarily shut down its flagship Behavioral Health Resource Center downtown that offers respite to homeless Portlanders.

The county insisted that the closure was prompted by staff training needed to deal with clients in mental distress and a need for building improvements.

But two hours before county officials are slated to hold a press conference about the center’s reopening, the county sent out a statement changing that story. It wrote that a March 29 complaint had alleged that contracted employees working at the center had used illicit drugs—what the county referred to as “powder”—onsite. The complaint also alleged staff from three different contracted organizations had engaged in “inappropriate relationships” with one another.

The contractors include DPI Security, the Mental Health and Addiction Association of Oregon and janitorial company Northwest Success.

“Late in the evening on March 29, a Health Department manager received a complaint raising several issues at the Center, including that staff from each of the three contractors was involved in inappropriate relationships with other staff,” the county said in its statement today. “The complaint also indicated that contracted staff — without indicating which contractor—may have used ‘powder’—an illicit drug—on site.”

The closure followed a day after county officials received the complaint. When WW first broke the news of the center’s closure in April, it pressed the county on whether any precipitating events had led to the closure.

The county said no incident had harmed a client.

“We realized there were some programmatic and infrastructure needs that needed to be addressed and this is the time to do it. We’re not aware that any individual client’s experience is driving this decision,” said county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti.

When pressed again, Sullivan-Springhetti said, “we have incidents every day including overdoses, overdose correction, and behavioral health incidents — as we try to serve people in our community with the greatest needs. But we don’t have any one incident of a client being harmed that prompted the closing.”

At no point did the county mention suspected inappropriate behavior or drug use by contractors.

Earlier this month WW requested emails between the center’s contractor, the MHAAO, and the county in the two weeks leading up to the closure. The county said today it will release those records shortly. The records’ impending release comes right as the county announced in its statement that potential inappropriate behavior by contractors contributed to the closure.

The county says that during the closure staff underwent 90 hours of training and additional security cameras were installed. The county is also installing motion sensor technology that it says will “prevent potentially fatal overdoses in restrooms and showers.”

Capacity at the center will also plummet. Now only 25 people will be allowed in the center at any given time. That’s a steep drop from the 100 allowed inside at a time before the closure. Meanwhile, 3,057 people are unsheltered across the county on any given night.







