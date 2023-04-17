Former Oregon Lottery Chief Bets on City Hall

Barry Pack, a longtime high-level state government official, has come full circle, taking a job on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s staff last month.

Pack, a top aide to former Gov. Kate Brown when Brown was secretary of state, most recently served as director of the Oregon Lottery from 2016 to 2023, overseeing strong revenue growth and the agency’s expansion into mobile sports betting. Now, Pack is back working for the city of Portland, where he began his career in government 30 years ago.

Pack says he’s working on special projects, including the expansion of Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter and the Interstate Bridge replacement, and aiding the city’s transition to the new form of government voters approved last year.

“My time is split between serving as the mayor’s representative on all things charter transition,” Pack says, “and working directly with the transition team in the Chief Administrator’s Office building a new government structure.”