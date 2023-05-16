Mayor Seeks To Ban Daytime Camping On City of Portland Property

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is working on a proposal to ban camping on city property from 8 am to 8 pm, in an effort to stop more permanent tent clusters and other structures from forming on city streets and in parks, according to people familiar with the mayor’s plans.

Unsheltered people would be prohibited from camping at any time, day or night, near schools, day care centers and other shelter sites.

Wheeler aims to bring the new rules to fellow members of the City Council for a vote before the end of the month, a person familiar with the plan said.

Wheeler’s push comes as other cities in the region seek to comply with a law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 that requires local laws about sitting, lying and sleeping on public property to be “objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

The city of Beaverton, for example, is holding hearings on complying with the state law, which started as House Bill 3115 in the 2021 regular session.

Beaverton’s proposed ordinance says that unsheltered people may camp between the hours of 8 pm and 8 am. “After 8 am, a person without alternative shelter must dismantle the campsite and remove all personal property from the campsite.”

As for place, Beaverton’s proposed ordinance says that unsheltered people may not camp within 1,000 feet of a safe parking site, a shelter, or where homeless services are provided. Nor may they camp within 250 feet of an elementary or secondary school, a child care center, or within 250 feet of freeway on- and off ramps.

As for manner, Beaverton’s ordinance would prohibit shelters that obstruct public right-of-way and entrances to private property.

Portland’s rules about camping are expected to look much like Beaverton’s, the people familiar with the matter said.

Wheeler’s office is in the process of setting up six sanctioned encampments for unsheltered Portlanders that offer basic hygiene services and case management, a costly plan that aims to shelter up to 1,500 people.

Wheeler’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.