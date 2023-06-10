Where Is the Deepest Rail Station in North America?

After several weeks of watching civic brain freeze on the simplest of questions—the name of the governor, the name of Packy the elephant—our roving Hot Mic correspondent Zave Payne decided to mix it up a bit.

Yes, we went full transit nerd. This week’s question was asked outside the Washington Park MAX station, where an elevator carries riders 260 feet up from the train tunnel to ground level. Zave asks: Where in North America can you find the deepest underground rail station? That’s asking Portlanders to consider a whole lot of territory to come up with the right city.

Or maybe the answer is closer than they think.