Vacant Kmart on Sandy, Site of Proud Boy Brawls, Warehouse Fight, Goes Up in Flames

One of Portland’s most dubious landmarks, the old Kmart on Northeast Sandy Boulevard, caught fire this morning, sending a plume of acrid black smoke into the sky above the Argay Terrrace neighborhood and dropping Frisbee-sized pieces of burned insulation on nearby apartment complexes.

The fire began sometime in the early morning. Portland Fire & Rescue responded at 6:30 am, sending a total of 90 firefighters from Portland and Gresham to the graffiti-covered building at the corner of Northeast 122nd Avenue, said fire spokesman Rick Graves.

The blaze was mostly out by 9:00 am, with fire crews using boom-supported hoses to douse flare-ups inside the gutted building.

“We’ll be sitting on this one until tomorrow,” Graves said. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, he said.

At around 10 am, a piece of debris floated eastward and sparked a fire in the dog park at Hidden Oaks, a nearby apartment complex, said Argay Terrace resident Sharon Chin. A Hidden Oaks resident put the fire out with a bucket, she said. “There’s no one here monitoring it,” Chin said.

The vast parking lot around the dilapidated Kmart was the site of a far-right festival in August 2021 that turned into a brawl with anti-facists, fought with paintball guns and baseball bats. More recently, residents of Argay Terrance, including Chin, have been fighting with the property’s owner, real estate developer Zygmunt Wilf, who wants to build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the San Francisco-based firm that helps companies like Amazon and Home Depot move merchandise around the world. Wilf also owns the Minnesota Vikings football team.

Argay residents say the warehouse would bring more diesel-spewing trucks into a neighborhood that’s already plagued by them. Increased traffic would also endanger students at nearby schools, including Parkrose High, just across Northeast 122nd Avenue.

A spokesman for Garden Homes, Wilf’s New Jersey-based real estate company, had no comment on the fire.

Johnny McCarthy, maintenance man at the nearby Stonehurst Apartments, said the conflagration started around 6 a.m.

“It started going up in flames, and then there were a couple big booms,” McCarthy said. “I believe it was a gas line, but I’m not sure.”

Portland Fire had the old Kmart on its list of possible disasters to come, Graves, the fire spokesman said. The site was challenging, he said, because the hydrants serving the site are far from the building, across the acreage of asphalt parking lot. Firefighters had to daisy-chain trucks and hoses to summon enough pressure to feed the soaring booms that arched over the building, spraying straight down into the flames, he said.

"It's just an odd situation here," Graves said.





























Prologis declined to say how many permanent jobs the freight warehouse would produce. The new building would be LEED Silver certified, Prologis senior vice president Ben Brodsky says in an email, and the paved area would shrink by 195,000 square feet. There would be beehives on the roof, native plants around the site, and spaces for food trucks, Brodsky adds.

Ownership of the Kmart site is cloaked in an entity called RFC Joint Venture. Following leads in property records, WW linked RFC and the property to Zygmunt Wilf, who, along with his brother Mark and a cousin named Lenny, owns a New Jersey real estate company called Garden Homes.

Wilf’s father Joseph, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated from Poland, started the company with his brother in 1954 to build single-family houses. Reached by phone, Mark Hoffman, director of development at Garden Homes, says the Wilf family has owned the Kmart property since about 1986, under various entities.

A Garden Homes subsidiary, Garden Commercial Properties, manages 25 million square feet of retail and office space. At 260,000 square feet, the new warehouse in Argay Terrace would increase Wilf’s commercial holdings by a little more than 1%, making it a property he could probably do without. Residents of Argay Terrace say they desperately need the property to be something else.

“There’s nothing walkable out here,” says Petrucelli, the therapist. “This space could provide a lot of resources. You could go there to get groceries or a meal. We had daydreamed about what could happen at this site.”