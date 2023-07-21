City of Portland Will Stop Funding the Regional Arts and Culture Council Next Summer

At a meeting of the Regional Arts and Culture Council this afternoon, City Commissioner Dan Ryan delivered unwelcome news: the city will allow its contract through which it funds the independent arts body, which primarily doles out grants to local groups that provide arts education, events and advocacy, to expire at the end of the fiscal year.

Ryan’s office says the city over the past has worked to develop an in-house arts office that could fulfill the same functions that the Arts Council has for over a decade: “This new model will enable the City to work with multiple service providers, establish stronger performance measures, and reduce its investment in loosely defined administration and overhead expenses,” Ryan’s office said in a statement.

The city has helped fund the Arts Council, which last year had an annual budget of $7.5 million and 25 staff, since 1995 alongside Multnomah County, Washington County, Clackamas County and the regional government Metro. Portland has long provided the majority of the Art Council’s overall funding with the city’s Arts Tax—a $35 annual tax imposed on most Portlanders. In recent years, the city’s contribution amounted to around 83% of the Art Council’s total budget.

The Arts Council spends most of its budget on grants doled out to local nonprofits that, among other things, increase access to art, to artists from underrepresented communities to paint city murals, and to small-time artists looking to build a business.

The writing was on the wall for months—and some members of the Arts Council might argue for years—that the city would pull its support from the Arts Council.

In 2020, the Arts Council laid off 15 of its employees after a a city audit of the program in 2018 found the body was unclear of its responsibilities and had a poor system of measuring its success. The following the year, City Council began discussing how to shift some of the Art Council’s functions into the city. In summer of 2021, despite some reservations on City Council, city commissioners unanimously agreed to sign a three-year contract extension with the Arts Council. That fiscal year, the city contributed $6.3 million to the Art Council’s annual budget of $7.6 million.

The city has historically funded the body with three buckets of money: a small percentage of the general fund that amounts to just over $3.5 million annually, a portion of the city’s Arts Tax (that pesky $35 bill Portlanders receive once a year), and 2% of capital construction project costs.

But the little cuts kept coming.

In November 2022, City Council moved a primary leadership position it had funded in the Arts Council to the city’s new arts program. The following month, tensions increased after the City Council rejected the Art Council’s annual report due to two commissioners’ unhappiness—former commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and current commissioner Mingus Mapps—with the financial reporting.

“This is the fourth time I’ve had a report that’s told me absolutely nothing about how we’re investing dollars and whether equity, that we all talk about so much, is really being centered,” Hardesty said at the time. “I find it disappointing that we continue to ask questions about how public dollars are being spent, and I get the impression that basically, we should mind our own business because it’s a ballot measure that actually funds it.”

And in May of this year, the city made it abundantly clear that it aimed to create its own Office of Arts and Culture by the summer of 2024. The subtext: the city could internalize the functions of the Arts Council. It also withheld $400,000 from its annual funding for the Arts Council. “Though we were not made aware of these specific changes ahead of time,” the Arts Council said in a statement at the time, “[We] has seen a growing divestment in equity-driven arts and culture engagement by the City of Portland since the fall of 2020.”

It’s unclear what exactly the impact of the move will be—but city commissioners in December saying the city isn’t getting the bang for its buck is a likely indicator that the city will try to concentrate the spending on Portland-centric projects. Ryan says that no grantees funded by the Arts Council this fiscal year will be affected. Artist will still be able to apply for similar grants under the city’s new Office of Arts and Culture program, Ryan says.

