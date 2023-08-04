Mingus Mapps Shuffles Staff as Mayoral Bid Looms

Mingus Mapps Portland Commisioner Mingus Mapps emphasizes a need for more environmentally conscious city planning and architecture in Portland, OR on July, 1, 2022. (Blake Benard)

Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps this week shook up his staff. Two of his top advisors, Shannon Carney and Goldann Salazar, are out. His chief of staff, Katie Meyer, will leave this fall.

Adam Lyons, a spokesperson for Mapps, confirmed that Meyer “had chosen to go in a different direction” and that she will remain with the office for the next two months to “ensure a smooth transition to a new Chief.”

Lyons said he couldn’t comment on other personnel matters.

It’s unclear why Mapps parted ways with the two policy advisors, but it comes just one month after he announced his campaign to become Portland’s next mayor in what is likely to be a competitive race.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Carmen Rubio are expected to run for the city’s top job, and commissioners Dan Ryan and Rene Gonzalez haven’t ruled out their own bids. Marshall Runkel, former chief of staff to past city commissioner Chloe Eudaly, is said to be mulling a run, as is former Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.

Mapps oversees the water, environmental services and transportation bureaus at the city.







