Investigation Clears Former Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone of Wrongdoing in Retaliation Claim

An independent investigator could not substantiate any of the three allegations lodged by a former division chief in Portland Fire & Rescue against former Fire Chief Sara Boone earlier this year, according to a copy of the investigation’s findings obtained by WW.

The report, dated March 14 of this year, finds that all three of the claims made by Division Chief Tim Matthews against Boone, who retired last month, were not backed up by a preponderance of evidence.

All three allegations, which WW first reported this summer, centered around Boone’s involvement with a fire bureau investigation last year into a close friend of Boone’s, Lisa Reslock, who was also the fire bureau’s chief deputy at the time. (Among other things, she was accused of mocking the idea of people saying their personal pronouns before meetings.) Matthews, who ran the investigation, concluded that the fire bureau should fire Reslock; but last fall she retired, so no official termination happened.

Matthews alleged that Boone had interfered with the Reslock investigation and had retaliated against him for recommending Reslock’s firing. He also alleged that Boone had told Reslock to discourage bureau employees from filing complaints after an employee repeatedly used the n-word while quoting a mentally ill client.

The investigation, conducted by the Klein Munsinger law firm, could not substantiate any of Matthews’ claims.

“While Chief Boone allowed her friendship with Deputy Chief Reslock to affect her judgment about the investigation, her actions did not impede the process or the outcome of the investigation,” the report concludes. it also says that Boone’s decision to override a decision by Matthews within his department was “not substantially caused by [Matthews’] oversight of the investigation of Reslock” and instead were because Boone had felt in recent months that Matthews had “undermined her authority.”

Matthews was paid $189,000 to resign and drop any legal claim against the city, The Oregonian reported earlier this week.

Though the report is dated March 14, its contents are relevant to issues playing out currently in the fire bureau.

Matthews led the bureau’s Community Health Division, which houses two young programs: Portland Street Response, which is an unarmed alternative to police response to mental health calls, and the CHAT program, which sends two-person vehicles to low-acuity medical calls to target 9-1-1 “frequent flyer” callers.

Portland Street Response is the brainchild of former city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who was ousted by the business-minded Rene Gonzalez last fall. Many within PSR feel that Gonzalez is depriving the program of the resources it needs, though Gonzalez has always maintained that he aims to fully fund it. (His office is currently seeking federal funding for it.)

According to another fire bureau leader interviewed in the course of this investigation, Boone had become “more protective of both her own authority and of the two largest programs she and Hardesty had spearheaded: PSR and CHAT,” partly becuase of “the pending subsitution of Hardesty, who had appointed Chief Boone, with Gonzalez.”

While the report found that the allegations of retaliation were unsubstantiated, it did warn that Boone’s conduct during the investigation did, at times, skirt close to a troublesome line.

“She expressed her opposition to the duration and outcome of the investigation that put pressure on both [Human Resources] and on Matthews,” the report concludes. “It is concerning that the Chief’s judgment was affected by her friendship. While Chief Boone’s actions were all within her authority, they skated close to the line of interference.”

Boone in November had asked Matthews if he’d like to serve as assistant chief at the bureau. She then put that offer on hold, ostensibly because of a personnel requirement. The report found that Boone’s rescinding of that offer was not a form of retaliation over Matthew’s involvement in the Reslock investigation. But the report did note that Boone’s unhappiness with the outcome of the investigation was “one factor in her mixed motives,” inlcuding that Boone “had an outsized and growing defensiveness around her authority, and she deeply resented having her judgments second-guessed by others are her, including but not limited to Matthews.”

Then, in December, Boone made a decision to move the CHAT program under her direct authority, essentially taking away Matthews’ authority over the program. Matthews alleged this was in retaliation for the Reslock investigation. (She reversed the decision shortly after Matthews told her he would file a retaliation complaint against her.) The report also found this claim to be unsubstantiated.



