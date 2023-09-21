Jo Ann Hardesty Settles Lawsuit With Police Union Over Hit-and-Run Leak With $680,000 Settlement

Former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has agreed to settle her lawsuit against the Portland Police Association and two officers over a 2021 incident in which the union president falsely implicated her in a hit-and-run.

The two parties agreed to pay Hardesty $680,000 payout to Hardesty. The settlement agreement marks the end of a bitter, two-year legal battle that would have gone to trial next week.

Hardesty filed the lawsuit against the police union, its former president Brian Hunzeker, and a Portland Police Bureau officer named Kerri Ottoman in December of 2021, alleging defamation, discrimination, retaliation and public disclosure of private facts, among other allegations.

The lawsuit was part of the fallout from an extraordinary incident in the spring of 2021, when then-PPA President Brian Hunzaker leaked a 911 dispatch record to The Oregonian. The document linked Hardesty to the hit-and-run—but she had been falsely identified by a driver who mistook another Black woman for her. WW’s reporting found a tangle of police officers, emergency dispatchers and conservative pundits gleefully sharing the false information about Hardesty, a longtime police critic and the city’s first Black female city commissioner.

Mayor Ted Wheeler fired Hunzeker, but he kept his job until WW discovered him moonlighting as a beat cop in another state. Hardesty lost her bid for reelection to Commissioner Rene Gonzalez last fall.

Hardesty’s lawsuit demanded $5 million in damages. The court battle soon threatened to reveal information that neither Hardesty nor the police union wanted to release. (The city of Portland was also listed as an original defendant. Mayor Ted Wheeler this summer issued a public apology to Hardesty and the city agreed to pay $5,000 in legal fees.) KGW-TV first reported the settlement amount today.

The attorney representing Hardesty, Matthew Ellis, tells WW that the two parties haven’t yet signed the settlement agreement but expect to within three weeks’ time. Hardesty did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WW.

Aaron Schmautz, now president of the police union, said that the union is “pleased to have this matter behind it.”







