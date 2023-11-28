City’s Transportation Bureau Paid Contractor $299,000 to Develop App It Won’t Use

The Portland Bureau of Transportation over the past two years paid a Canadian-based software developer $299,000 to develop an app for a program that subsidizes and offers discounts for bus passes, electric-scooter rentals and other alternative forms of transportation. But in a letter to volunteers yesterday, bureau officials conceded that they were cancelling the contract—and would not get the money back.

“We have made the difficult decision to terminate our contract with the software vendor that was developing the [app]...The software vendor was not able to meet our needs on numerous occasions during key milestones of the project,” wrote Renata Tirta, a division manager for the bureau, in a Nov. 27 letter obtained by WW. “We could not in good faith deliver our services reliably, timely, or consistently using the software solution this vendor was developing.”

The city will not recoup the $299,000 it spent on the app, says bureau spokeswoman Hannah Schafer.

For several years now the city has run a program in the Northwest and Central Eastside parking districts called the “Transportation Wallet”, which offers credits and passes for alternative transportations like riding TriMet buses, rideshares and e-scooters. (It also applies to low-income Portlanders and those living in new multi-family apartment buildings, regardless of neighborhood.)

The city in 2021 decided to find a contractor to develop an app that could make the program easier to use. After a competitive bid process, PBOT chose a software development company called RideShark, which appears to be headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Its charge: build a web and mobile app for the city’s program.

The city used $100,000 apiece from the Northwest and Central Eastside parking districts to fund the contract (revenue that comes from primarily comes from the purchase of parking passes in those areas) and funded the remainder of the contract with bureau dollars.

But the contract appears to have gone awry at some point this year.

Tirta added in her Monday letter that the bureau didn’t realize just how expensive the software would be to use on an ongoing basis, and that the city arrived at this decision “after exhausting every avenue to course-correct the arrangement.”

The failed contract is yet another financial hit for the floundering transportation bureau, which next year is facing a $32 million budget deficit due to declining parking revenues and declining gas taxes—two revenue sources that will all-but-certainly only tumble more in years to come.

It’s also added another nick to an already fractured relationship between the Northwest Parking District and PBOT. Last month, the bureau halted the district’s parking advisory committee, much to the chagrin of the committee, citing both financial difficulties and issues around poor communication and “respect for fellow members and staff.”

Northwest parking committee member Todd Zarnitz tells WW: “Evaporating $100,000 in NW Parking District money on a dubious app builds the case that our neighborhood resources are being mismanaged” by the city.