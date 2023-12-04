Rene Gonzalez Will Soon Announce Run for Portland Mayor

Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez greets supporters at his campaign office during an election night party on Nov. 8, 2022. (Jordan Gale)

City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez will in the coming weeks announce his run for Portland mayor, according to three sources familiar with his plans.

Gonzalez will be joining his City Council colleague, Mingus Mapps, in the contest to be Portland’s next mayor. Whoever is elected as mayor next November will assume leadership of an entirely new form of government thanks to a ballot measure voters approved last fall. A 12-person City Council will set policy for the city and a professional city administrator will run the bureaus. The mayor will have a tiebreak vote, but no veto.

Shah Smith, chief of staff to Gonzalez, declined to comment. Gonzalez did not immediately return a call or text regarding his run.

Gonzalez, elected to the City Council as a first-time politician in November 2022, has made a splash in his first year. He’s perhaps the most conservative member out of his five council colleagues, and has attempted several bold measures in his first year, including attempting to overturn parts of the voter-approved charter reform measure last November. (The attempt was brushed aside by his fellow city commissioners.)

A lawyer by training and a small business owner, Gonzalez defeated former city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty last fall in a heated, sometimes sour runoff. Gonzalez ran on a platform of stiffening enforcement of no-camping laws and beefing up Portland’s police bureau. He’s become popular with business leaders and downtown property developers.

Earlier on Monday, Commissioner Dan Ryan announced he would not be running for mayor next year. It’s widely rumored that Commissioner Carmen Rubio will run for mayor, though she hasn’t yet announced it.