City Commissioner Dan Ryan Will Again Run for Portland City Council

Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan will run this year in hopes of retaining a seat on the Portland City Council, which is expanding to 12 members next year thanks to a charter reform measure passed by Portlanders in 2022.

Ryan, who’s sat on the City Council since he won the seat in a special election in 2020 held after the death of former City Commissioner Nick Fish, and in 2022 handily won his re-election bid, will run for one of three available council seats in the newly-created District 2, which covers North Portland.

Ryan was said to be mulling a run for mayor but decided against it. Three of his council colleagues—Carmen Rubio, Rene Gonzalez and Mingus Mapps—are vying for mayor.

Ryan’s signature project during his three years on council has been the city’s tiny pod villages where homeless Portlanders live until they find permanent housing. The project got off to a slow start initially, but the city now operates, alongside Multnomah County and nonprofit partners, seven pod villages.

The former education nonprofit leader ran on a platform of police reform during the 2020 social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd. After his election, though, Ryan became a regular swing vote in matters concerning policing, housing and homelessness policy. Among those votes was 4-1 vote to ban daytime camping on city property in the fall of 2022. Over the past year he’s voted mostly in lockstep with the moderate majority on Council compiled of Gonzalez, Mapps and Mayor Ted Wheeler.

In his announcement earlier this week, Ryan said that if elected again he will focus on homelessness, public safety and housing, among other priorities.

“Courage has been my compass from day one, and I look forward to the future with hope and optimism,” Ryan said in a statement. “We will continue restoring Portland with grit and determination; we can and will become the city we all know we can be.”