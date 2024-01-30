City Waives Retroactive Tree Removal Application Fees on Properties Damaged by Trees During Storm

The city of Portland on Tuesday said it will waive all fees for retroactive tree removal permits for homeowners whose homes were damaged by falling trees during this month’s winter storm.

The city’s parks commissioner, Dan Ryan, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon following scores of articles written by local media about Portland families whose homes had been damaged by trees during the winter storm.

As WW first reported, one such family in the Southwest Hills, the Bonds, had their home crushed by a Douglas fir at the onset of the winter storm. They were then instructed by city officials to apply for a retroactive removal permit for the tree that crushed their home, as well as for a removal permit for a second Douglas fir that they decided to chop down prior to receiving city removal, fearing that the tree would also fall on their home. Submittal fees are typically $100.

According to city policy, if a homeowner hires an arborist to chop down a tree prior to obtaining permission from the city, the homeowner must then apply for a retroactive removal permit. That’s the permit city officials told the Bond family they’d have to apply for—even though the tree had fallen because of the storm, not because the Bond had axed it themselves.

If a retroactive removal permit is denied by the city, the homeowner can face steep fines—up to $1,000 per day.

It’s not clear if the waiver announced by Ryan today also applies to retroactive permit applications submitted for trees that remained upright throughout the storm but are being removed by homeowners who fear they’ll snap in the next storm. The Parks and Urban Forestry bureaus did not immediately clarify.