Rachel Clark, Daughter of Late Portland Mayor Bud Clark, Considering a Run for City Council

Rachel Clark, the publican and daughter of the late Portland Mayor Bud Clark, is strongly considering a run for the Portland City Council this year, according to two sources familiar with her plans.

Clark for over three decades has run the Goose Hollow Inn, a beloved pub in Southwest Portland that her father opened in 1967 and operated before serving as the mayor of Portland between 1985 and 1992. Bud Clark famously won his bid for mayor as a political outsider with little institutional support and is now regarded as one of the most colorful and emblematic elected officials in recent city history.

Rachel Clark also manages Fehrenbacher Hof, the coffee shop next to the Goose Hollow Inn, long favored by retired politicos and and Lincoln High School students.

When reached by phone, she declined to comment on whether she’s decided to run or not.

Though Clark’s business is on the west side, Clark lives in Northeast Portland and, if she chooses to run, would by vying for one of the three available seats in District 3, which includes Southeast Portland and some Northeast neighborhoods west of Interstate-205. If she runs, the 56-year old Clark will provide a recognizable family name—and a three-decade record of small-business management—in a cycle where many candidates are unfamiliar to voters.

While Clark is still mulling a run for the 12-person City Council, a handful of other notable Portlanders have recently made their bids official by filing with the city’s Small Donor Elections Program.

Eric Zimmerman, chief of staff to Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards, is running, as are Tiffani Penson, the manager of People and Culture at the city of Portland, and Bob Weinstein, a former four-term mayor for the city of Ketchikan, Alaska who’s become an outspoken moderate in Portland political circles.

Find the full list of City Council candidates—so far—here.