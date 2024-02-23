A Ballot Initiative Crafted by the Portland Police Union Seeks to Alter Function of Future Police Oversight Body

A ballot initiative aimed for the November ballot seeks to overhaul the function and disciplinary powers of a future police oversight board that Portlanders approved in 2020.

The ballot initiative, crafted by backers including the Portland Police Association and published today by the city of Portland’s auditor, seeks to alter the city’s future police oversight board, which is supposed to start work next year. In its current form, the board would have the authority to investigate and discipline police officers who are found to have engaged in misconduct.

For the past two years, a 20-member volunteer committee voters established in November 2020 with Measure 26-217, created a framework for the oversight board. They proposed a 33-member board that had broad powers to investigate and discipline officers found of wrongdoing, including subpoena powers. The City Council last fall reviewed the committee’s plan and made some tweaks, but in large part kept the primary powers of the committee intact.

But the ballot initiative the police union and its backers have crafted would make the oversight board almost unrecognizable from the vision laid out in the 2020 ballot measure. Perhaps most importantly, the initiative would shift the ultimate power of disciplining officers away from the board—and give it to the Portland police chief.

The accountability body would “provide to the Chief of Police full, fair, and objective investigation reports and recommended levels of discipline, if any, for complaints within its jurisdiction,” the initiative reads. “The Chief of Police shall have final and sole authority to impose discipline against Portland Police Bureau sworn employees.”

The ballot measure would also change the purpose of the committee by directing it to also “review and recommend improvements to recruiting, retaining, and training efforts by the Portland Police Bureau” as well as “independently receive, investigate, and make disciplinary recommendations about certain complaints against Portland Police Bureau sworn employees.”

In other words, the initiative backers want the accountability body to help bolster the police bureau ranks and strengthen retention—a different goal from the ballot measure Portlanders voted to approve in 2020, in the months after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers.

The initiative would make several other important tweaks to the current plan: It removes the mandate that the accountability body and its staff receive a budget of no less than 5 percent of the police bureau budget, and puts the budget in the hands of the City Council.

It would also change the makeup of the board. The Police Accountability Committee, which crafted the initial plan for the accountability body, proposed that board members should come from diverse backgrounds and that there should be members who have experienced substance abuse, racism and mental illness. The PAC also proposed that no former or present members of law enforcement could serve on the board, nor could anyone who had an immediate relative in law enforcement.

The ballot initiative would severely pare down those suggestions. Instead, the initiative would mandate that the board seek members from “various professional backgrounds, and from different geographic areas within the City” and the initiative would allow current and former members of law enforcement to serve on the board.

If the backers collect 40,748 signatures to place it on the November ballot, the initiative will go to the Portland City Council, which has three options: allow it to go to the ballot as-is, put a competing measure on the ballot, or make the measure law themselves with a simple majority vote.

Candace Avalos, the executive director of the climate justice nonprofit Verde, says the initiative is a “clear attempt” to undo the entire point of the 2020 measure. “I look at the proposed amendments, and they’re reverting us back exactly to what we have which is a toothless, no-accountability system.”



